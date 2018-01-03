2019: PDP ‘Joking’ About Winning Lagos, Says APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as “joke”, the assertion by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to secure the state in the 2019 elections.

The PDP had claimed that Lagosians were eager to usher in its party, having had enough of the “non-performance of APC government”.

“We will shock the APC in 2019. Take my words. We already have a lot of novel ideas to wrestle governance from them,” Mr Taofik Gani, PDP’s Publicity Secretary in the state, was quoted to have said.

But reacting, APC’s Assistant Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr Abiodun Salami, laughed off the statement made by the PDP.

“The assertion made by the PDP that it would win the state in 2019 is a huge joke. In fact it is laughable.

“How do they want to achieve that? The party has been deserted and left for dead by Lagosians.

“A party where virtually all their bigwigs, such as Obanikoro and others had deserted because they have seen the light and are now in the fold of APC,” said Salami.