2019 Presidency: APC Chieftain Drums Support For Kwankwaso

Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, remains the best choice for the 2019 presidential election, a chieftain of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC), has declared.

Mr. John Odekina, an APC chieftain in Kogi State, made the statement on Wednesday in a chat with journalists in Abuja.

Odekina said only Kwankwaso has the magic wand to the country’s challenges.

“As a former governor of Kano, he turned around the state into one of the richest states in Africa with the policy of inclusiveness,” he said.

“Kwankwaso should be given opportunity by Nigerians to turn around the economy into the best in Africa.

“He has the vision and leadership qualities to make the dreams and expectations of the Nigerian masses realistic,” he added.