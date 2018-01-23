Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

2019 Presidency: Lamido In Abia After Ebonyi Visit (PHOTOS)

By Emmanuel Ike
Sule Lamido with Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu
Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa State and PDP Presidential hopeful, paid a courtesy call on Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in Government House Umuahia on Tuesday.

The ex-governor plans to contest the Presidential elections in 2019 and his visit is part of his nationwide consultation with party members.

Lamido had on Monday visited the Ebonyi State government house, where he was quoted to have said that he is qualified to win the party’s nomination because “I am a party man by history and character”.

RELATED:  'Your Car Slept At Filling Station The Reason You Couldn't Attend Daily Trust Event', Ex-Gov Mocks Tinubu

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chikwendu Kalu, Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon. Cosmos Ndukwe, Phd were amongst top officials of the state government that were present at the visit.

