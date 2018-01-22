2019: Shehu Sani Blames El-Rufia As APC Rejects Him

The senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has accused Governor Nasir El-Rufai of masterminding his reported rejection by the All Progressives Congress, APC, chairmen in his district.Party chairpersons of six local governments in his constituency which include Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Kajuru, Kaduna North, Kaduna South and Giwa LGs, met on Saturday, endorsing a rival aspirant and political adviser to Mr. El-Rufai, Uba Sani, for the 2019 senatorial ticket.

Senator Sani while reacting to his rejection, accused the governor of sponsoring the move after repeatedly failing to suspend him from the party.

“The so-called rejection of Senator Shehu Sani by so-called six chairmen of APC is nothing but Governor Nasiru El-Rufai’s antics,” a statement by his Special Adviser said.

“After two and half year of failed attempt to suspend senator Sani or recall him, El-Rufai has stooped to organising fake party chairman and endorsing his political adviser called Uba Sani.

“It will interest the general public to know that El-Rufai is simply diverting the attention and shielding his political adviser who will be in court in February for organising thugs to invade the NUJ secretariat.

“He has endorsed himself for the governorship and now arranging an endorsement for his puppy and low-grade errand boy.

“He has clung unto President Buhari for his political oxygen and life,” he said.

Mr. Sani added that the governor was busy frequenting the Aso Villa while his state is being attacked by kidnappers and herdsmen.

“While Franco Nero plays fiddle while Rome was on Fire, El-Rufai is always in the Villa playing the Game of Throne while his state is overrun by kidnappers and herdsmen,”‎ Sani added.

He expressed confidence that the people of Kaduna Central constituency were solidly behind him.