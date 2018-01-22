South-East APC Leaders Endorse Buhari For Second Term

Some leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress from the South East have assured President Muhammadu Buhari of their support in the 2019 Presidential election.

The party chiefs led by Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, held a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

Briefing State House correspondent shortly after the less than 10 minutes meeting, Onu said the purpose of the meeting was to intimate the President of the decision reached at a meeting of the party chiefs on December 31.

The APC leaders also demanded that a national asset be named after the late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, who died November 19th, 2017 in a London hospital.

“The APC leadership in the South East met on December 31st last year and endorsed the president for a second term,” he said.

“We have come today to reaffirm that and to assure Mr. President that the party is working very hard to win future elections.”

The minister said Buhari was happy especially considering the calibre of members of the delegation.

“He was very happy because you can see the caliber of people in this delegation, a very high-powered delegation. We have former leaders of the National Assembly at the highest level, Senate President, Speaker, House of Representatives, former heads of government at the state level, one government or represented by the deputy governor because the governor is out of the country, all the ministers from the south east, serving members in the National Assembly both in the Senate and House of Representatives, former members of the National Assembly and very important members in the party.

“We have our national Vice Chairman in the South East, members of the National Working Committee and National Executive Committee all present.

“So the president was very happy that such a delegation thought it fit to come and visit him.”

Asked if the meeting which was less than 10 minutes was all about politics and nothing on what is bothering the south east, Onu said, “Oh yes. We first commended the president on the efforts he is making to make sure that there is development in the South East.

“For example, the major roads that run through the five states, if you take the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, Enugu-Onitsha-Owerri road, this administration has worked very hard.

“I travelled by road to Port Harcourt on the 12th of this month and I can tell you that very significant improvements have taken place. In the past it use to be promises but now is action.

“The second Niger Bridge in the past were promises but now there is action on that very important bridge which is not just for the South East but for the whole country as a matter of fact.

The delegation comprised the Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, represented by his deputy, Eze Madumere, serving members of the National Assembly, former governors, all the ministers from the South East, members of the National Working Committee and National Executive Committee of the APC.

Other notable personalities in attendance were, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, former Ebonyi, Martins Elechi, Senator Andy Uba, Senator Ben Uwajimogu, former governor of old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, Senator Nkechi Nworgu, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, and former minister of labour and productivity, Emeka Wogu.

Others are Senator Uche Ekwunife, Hon. Tony Nwoye, Okey Ezea, George Moghalu, National Auditor APC, National Vice Chairman South East, Emmanuel Eneukwu, Cosmos Maduba, Senator Chris Nwankwo, Chris Adighije, Anthony Agbo, Senator Emma Anosiki, Former governor of Abia Cosmas Akomas, Nnanna Uzor Kalu, Dr. Uche Ogar, Nnanna Igbokwe, Chairman South East caucus, House of Representatives, Sam Nkire, Mac Nwabara, South east women leader APC, Hon, Austin Chukwukere, Chika Okafor, APC Deputy National Women leader Tina Ekwueme-Adike, Princess Gloria Akobundu among others.