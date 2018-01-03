2019: Tinubu Reportedly Hands Buhari New Conditions For Support

Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the acclaimed National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly handed President Muhammadu Buhari new conditions for supporting his second term bid.

Tinubu, as reported by ThisDay, is demanding a renegotiation of terms if he must mobilise the South-west to vote Buhari in the 2019 presidential elections.

The APC leader reportedly raised concerns over alleged disappointment and mistrust of the current administration by Nigerians.

“Let it be known that we supported him in 2015 based on trust. This time, around, we have to negotiate proper agreement,” Tinubu was quoted to have told some the party chieftains who recently met with him.

The paper further reported that Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, has been issued a letter of re-appointment as President Buhari’s campaign Director-General ahead of the 2019 poll.