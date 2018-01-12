2023 Igbo Presidency Divine – Prophecy

As more divinations continue to unfold concerning the future of Nigerian politics, presidential hopefuls from the Igbo ethnic extraction have been advised to wait until 2013 for their set time.

This comes as Bishop Okwudili Eze, the General Overseer of the Zion Heritage and Miracle Ministries, said in his 2018 prophecies that “Igbo presidency in 2023 is divine and ordained by God”.

Bishop Eze advised all 2019 Igbo presidential aspirants to forget about running in the coming election as they “shall be disappointed,” stressing that God’s appointed time for president from the South East is the year 2023.

“Igbo presidency in 2023 is divine and ordained by God. However, the Northern Oligarchy is having headache concerning the Igbo man that they can entrust with power who will not tamper with the present power structure and be loyal to them.

“All the Igbo sons who are secretly positioning for the post shall be disappointed for God has prepared a David with a rod of Dominion to rule for him in 2023. If the north tampers with this divine agenda, they can’t contain the restiveness that would shake the land.”

The cleric equally warned the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, of ongoing plots by “power brookers” to remove him from office after his first tenure.

Speaking further, Bishop Eze said the citizens must pray against pre-mature deaths and floods across the country.

“Nigerians should pray against the spirit of sudden and premature death amongst her citizens. Destructive rainfall and flood should be prayed against. Increase in organ diseases amongst Nigerians must also be prayed against.

Of Super Eagles, he said: “A golden era shall open for the super eagles in 2018. If they connect to hard-work and discipline, their glory days are here. There is grace on them for mega global impact.”