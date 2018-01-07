Abducted Edo Reverend Sisters Regain Freedom

Three Catholic reverend sisters of the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Convent and three other females, who were kidnapped by gunmen in Edo State, have regained their freedom.

The sisters were released on Sunday, 53 days after their abduction.

The Superior-General of the convent, Sister Agatha Osarekhoe, who confirmed the development said the sisters returned unhurt and were received by their colleagues.

She said the sisters were picked up from the Ekehauan Road Axis of Benin City, the state capital where their abductors left them.

Reverend Sister Osarekhoe also said although the victims were found in good health, they are undergoing further medical checks.

As reported by the Punch, one of the victims, Veronica Ajayi, was released at about 6pm on Saturday, while the other five were released before 12am on Sunday.

The abductors had demanded a ransom of N20 million for the release of the women, but the head of the convent did not confirm if any payment was made for their release.