Ace Broadcaster, Lara Owoeye-Wise, Asks Gov. Bello, ‘Are You Okay?”

Ace broadcaster with the African Independent Television, Ms. Lara Owoeye-Wise, has asked her state governor, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State if he is okay in a poem.

Owoeye-Wise, said she was home and found people suffering, hungry, angry and cursing.

Here is her post and poem: “Having just returned from Kogi last night, I am tempted to ask my governor, His Excellency, Yahaya Bello if he is okay.

“Sir, are you okay? Really, seriously, are you okay?

“I feel like begging # Lasisi Elenu to help me ask my governor the questions he asks us in his comical skits.

“I am pained.

Kogi is in ruins.

My people are suffering.

They are hungry.

They are angry.

They are cursing.

I am pained to the point of sleeplessness.

Writing this post, I am not okay myself.

My governor, are you okay???”

Governor Bello is one of the governors in Nigeria that have been unable to pay workers several months of their salary.