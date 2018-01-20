Aisha Buhari ‘Intelligent, Has Capacity To Lead’ – Ben Bruce

The Senator representing Bayelsa East constituency, Ben Murray-Bruce, has described the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, as a “very intelligent woman that has the capacity to lead and lead well”.

This comes after Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, took to her Twitter page on Friday to re-tweet a video clip where Senator Bruce was seen criticising her husband.

Reacting to Mrs Buhari’s endorsement of his outburst, the Senator tweeted:

“Let me say that by the actions and utterances of Aisha Buhari since she became Nigeria’s First Lady, it‘s my opinion that she does not belong in the ‘other room’.

“She is a very intelligent woman that has the capacity to lead and lead well. Your Excellency, please never be cowed!”

The First Lady’s action gave the indication that she was in support of many criticisms against her husband.

Senator Bruce had in the video clip slammed President Buhari for having allegedly turned Nigeria into a lawless country by not tackling pressing national issues.

Mrs. Buhari equally shared, on her Twitter page, some videos where Senator Isa Misau was seen accusing the president of making lopsided appointments.

The WHISTLER reports that this is not the first time the First Lady would be seen publicly distancing herself from President Buhari’s alleged inactions.

Mrs Buhari had previously raised the alarm that her Husband’s government had been hijacked by an undisclosed “cabal”.