Aisha Buhari Shares Disapproving Videos Portraying The President As Incompetent

By Olu Isaac
Aisha Buhari, Nigeria's First Lady
Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s First Lady, on Friday, sparked controversy after taking to Twitter to repost videos portraying President Muhammadu Buhari as lacking the ability to govern the country.

Aisha re-tweeted a video where a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, said Nigeria under President Buhari has become a lawless nation.

Murray-Bruce had carpeted the Buhari regime for its alleged lackadaisical attitude regarding the incessant killings across the country by suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

The First Lady also reposted a video where Senator Isa Misau of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was seen accusing her husband of nepotism.

Fuel Crisis: Sign PIGB Bill Now, Dogara Tells Buhari

Misau had said, “So many appointments in this government are not on merit. Some people have taken over the government as if they are even above the president. They take decisions anyhow. We say we are fighting corruption, Babachir that the vice-president’s committee indicted him. Today, they are pursuing other people, why can’t they take Babachir (Lawal, former SGF) to court and all of us are here keeping quiet. People who have not done anything are always in court. This is the man that squandered money meant for IDPs and he is still visiting villa every day.”

