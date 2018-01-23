AMCON Reacts To Nwankwo Kanu’s Statement Over Property Seizure

Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON has faulted the claim made by Super Eagles legend, Nwankwo Kanu, that it illegally seized a hotel located in Victoria Island, Lagos, belonging to him.

Recall that the former captain of the country’s national football team had accused AMCON of unlawful possession of the property.

Kanu also accused the agency of ‘vandalizing/stripping’ the asset, under the guise of renovations, but ostensibly with a clandestine design to brazenly sell or hand it to a third party under secret terms and thus complicate or further stall the matter.

But the agency in a statement on Monday described the allegations by the ex-Eagles Captain as ‘brazen falsehood’ made to deceive the public on the controversy regarding the alleged huge debt of the promoter of The Hardley Apartments.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to some inaccurate stories that are sponsored on some online publications regarding the huge debt of the promoter of Hardley Apartments, Mr Nwankwo Kanu, former captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

“AMCON is not in the habit of joining issues with obligors on the pages of newspapers especially when the matter is in court as in this one.

“However, as a law-abiding recovery agency of the Federal Government, we are at all times guided and operate within the confines of the law and will continue to act accordingly.

“The general public is hereby informed that these stories are brazen falsehood meant to mislead the public on the true position of the Kanu’s massive indebtedness to the corporation.

“We also want to put on record that having exhausted all avenues of peaceful resolution as a result of the huge debt, AMCON in 2015 obtained an order from the Federal High Court, which gave the Corporation permission to take possession of Hardley Apartments located at No. 46 Waziri Ibrahim Crescent, Off Elsie Femi – Pearse Crescent, Off Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“This order still subsists, pending the determination of the substantive matter.

“The public should, therefore, please disregard these misrepresentations as we await the pronouncement of the court on the matter.”