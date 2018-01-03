Angry Protesters Block Benue Roads, Pull Down Ortom Posters

Anger continues to boil in Benue State as youths took to the streets of Makurdi on Wednesday to block roads and bridges over the two days of sustained attacks on communities in the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

A Facebook user, Hetty Hembadoon Orkuma, said the angry youths blocked the Makurdi old bridge and the roundabout, and also pulled down posters of Governor Samuel Ortom, with businesses and banks in the area closed down.

The protesters are demanding that the military and police go after the Fulani ‘Killer’ herdsmen and bring them to book.

The statement reads: “If you are coming into Makurdi the old bridge and the roundabout are blocked. Youth going around pulling down all Ortom posters and silly season’s greeting. Some heading towards Government house.

“I hear the Governor is not around.

“Military and Police being told by the mob to go and face Fulani killer herdsmen and leave them alone. Abbatoir shut down. Benue Links park closed. Banks in that area have closed their doors peeping out.

“I hear Wadata is bubbling hot too.

“Anger is the mood and rightly so.”

Eyewitnesses said that the marauding attackers on New Year’s Day, laid siege on communities in Guma and Logo local government areas sparing not even the old, children and women as they were slaughtered in their sleep.

The affected communities are Gaambe-Tiev, Ayilamo and Turan all in Logo LGA as well as Umenger, Tse-Akor and Tomatar near Tse-Abi in Nongov District of Guma LGA, as well as Gaambe-Tiev, Ayilamo and Turan villages in Logo LGA.