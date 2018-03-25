Advertisement

Anto, Khloe Return To Big Brother Naija House

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu with Khloe

Anto and Khloe have been voted back into the Big Brother “Double Wahala” reality television show.

Recall that during the live show last Sunday, host Ebuka Obi Uchendu, announced that the public would be voting to bring back two of their favourite evicted Housemates.

Anto-BBNaija
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu with Anto
Evicted BBNaija Housemate Leo Loses Mom

Anto Evicted From Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’

A total of 11 evicted housemates were eligible to be brought back to the Big Brother House.

The Housemates were; Anto, Leo, IfuEnnada, Ahneeka, Angel, Princess, Bitto, Vandora, Dee-One, Khloe and K.Brule.

In the live show today, Anto and Khloe received the highest number of votes and were announced as the two ex-housemates to return to the House as a contestant.

 

Big Brother will sneak the returning housemates back into the house at 3am.

Meanwhile, during the live show on Sunday evening, Nigerian singers, Waje and Zoro, thrilled fans with their hit songs “I’m Available” and “Ogene” respectively.

