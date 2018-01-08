APC Chieftain Tackles El-Rufai, ‘Jonathan Behind Kaduna’s Only Modern Rail’

An All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator has weighed in on the political brickbats between Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce over who deserved credit for the completed Kaduna-Abuja rail project that was commissioned by the Buhari government.

The political spat, The WHISTLER recalls, started when Senator Bruce of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asked President Muhammadu Buhari to set pride aside and say “thank you” to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for starting the project to near completion.

President Buhari had last week visited Kudana where he commissioned additional two locomotives and ten Passenger coaches for the Abuja-Kaduna Rail service.

The president had alongside Governor El-Rufai enjoyed a train ride during his visit to the state.

But commenting on Buhari’s picture in one of the train coaches, Senator Bruce said “I hope President Muhammadu Buhari remembers to say thank you to former President Goodluck Jonathan for the train ride he enjoyed in Kaduna,” adding that “Some of us haven’t forgotten that that achievement was entirely the handiwork of the Jonathan government.”

Replying the lawmaker, El-Rufai had said, “Wrong Distinguished Senator! The Obasanjo administration which Jonathan was not part of, designed, raised the financing and started the EPC of the Lagos-Kano dual track-standard gauge rail system, and the Abuja Light Rail. Yar’Adua-Jonathan stalled both projects for two years!”

In his remark, however, Senator Shehu Sani said in reaction, “I was born in Kaduna, I live in Kaduna, I represent Kaduna. There was never any modern rail project in Kaduna or from Kaduna except the one started ‘to near completion’ under Goodluck Jonathan and now completed by the Muhammadu Buhari Government. If there was any under any other Govt perhaps it was invisible.”