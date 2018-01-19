APC Disowns Buhari Over Amaechi’s ‘Re-appointment’ As 2019 Campaign DG

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disowned President Muhammadu Buhari over the alleged re-appointment of Rotimi Amaechi as his 2019 presidential campaign Director-General.

Recall that reports had earlier emerged that Amaechi, who is the current Minister of Transportation, was re-appointed by the president as his 2019 presidential campaign DG.

APC’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, said in a chat with journalists in Lagos that Amaechi’s reported reappointment as President Buhari’s campaign DG was not done at the party level but at “level of an aspirant”.

He said, “The APC is not involved in Amechi’s appointment as DG of the Buhari Campaign organisation because it is at the level of an aspirant.

“His appointment has nothing to do with the APC and the emergence of our candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

“The President would have become the candidate of the party before it can get involved with its campaign.

“It will be wrong for the party to be involved because it will undermine its credibility to other aspirants for the presidential ticket,” he said.

Abdullahi equally frowned at the delay in hold a national convention for the APC.

“We will hold our convention this year. We know the delay doesn’t look good on us, but it was in the best interest of our party,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Buhari was quoted on Thursday by Reuters as saying he may not seek re-election into office in 2019.