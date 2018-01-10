The former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has called on his successor Senator Theodore Orji to set the incumbent governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu, free from bondage.

Orji Kalu made this call on Tuesday at the Umuahia Township Stadium during a mega rally organized to welcome defectors from other parties to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his speech, Orji Kalu promised to do everything within his powers to help APC win Abia, adding that the state needed “to be liberated from bondage.”

Kalu pleaded with the former governor to release Ikpeazu from bondage to enable him to work for the benefit of the people of Abia State.

“I will put in everything I have to make sure APC takes over Abia State in 2019.”

He said although the party recorded less than six per cent votes in 2015 in Abia, he would work hard to beef up the figure to 75 per cent in 2019.

Orji Kalu, who was governor of Abia from 1999 to 2007, was officially unveiled as an APC member at the event, alongside, the former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly and Member Representing Isialangwa North State Constituency, Chief Martins Azubuike, former Deputy Governor Chris Akomas, former PDP governorship aspirant, Chief Uche Ogah, and retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Chief Azubuko Udah.

Other defectors were four members of the state house of assembly, namely: Chief Ikedi Ezekwesiri (APGA) (Umunneochi constituency), Minority Leader, Chief Solomon Okogbuo (APGA) (Bende south constituency) and Chief Theophelus Ugboajah (APGA) (Ikwuano constituency).

Orji Kalu assured the defecting members that they will not be witch hunted by their decision to switch tents.

“I welcome all members of House of Assembly who have joined APC today. I assure you that nobody will touch you or look for a way to impeach you; if they do, they will see the federal might because the president does not support militancy.”

Also lending his voice was the Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha , who urged Ndi-Igbo to avoid playing what he described as “primitive, regional and clanish politics .

Okorocha said the South East played “bad politics” in 2015 and advised them to go for national politics.