Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World
Nigeria Politics

‘All APC Office Holders Doing Well, Deserve 2nd Term’ – Gov Bindow

By Olu Isaac
Governor Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa State
0 260

Governor Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa State has claimed that all political office holders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) are performing well and deserve re-election.

Speaking on Friday at Adamawa Government House, Governor Bindow called for the re-election of the political officers, saying “four years is not enough” for them to achieve their individual set objectives.

The governor said this when some APC Christian leaders he sponsored to Jerusalem visited him.

“I solicit the re-election of all those who are occupying various political elective positions from unit to national level in our party and from councillor to the Senate,” said Bindow.

RELATED:  Jonathan Never Desperate For Power, Saraki Says

“I am most concerned about the legislature because four years is not enough for one to give out his best.

“I equally feel that everyone is doing his best in his area of assignment except where one has derailed that we will live him to his fate.

“I also enjoined all office holders to make themselves accessible to the people and to consistently sensitise the people on the programmes and agenda of the government,’’ he said.

You might also like

Nigerians Celebrating ‘Worst Christmas’ Ever, PDP Tells Buhari

‘Go Ahead, Jail All Of Us,’ PDP Dares Buhari

El-Rufai Belittles Atiku, You Donated ‘No Kobo’ To Buhari’s 2015 Campaign

Another PDP Reps Member Defects To APC

Secondus Denies Accusing Atiku Of Working For Buhari, APC

Defection: Atiku Too Desperate For Power, Says Good Governance Advocate

Comments
Loading...