APC Trolls President Buhari On Twitter

The All Progressives Congress (APC) may have cunningly distanced itself from President Muhammadu Buhari’s “I belong to nobody” statement, following a tweet on the party’s official Twitter handle on Friday.

The APC tweeted, “I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody – Muhammadu Buhari in his Inaugural speech on May 29, 2015,” casting suspicions as to whether the party is trying to remind Nigerians that the president has not kept to that promise, particularly with the Fulani Herdsmen killings across the country.

“I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody.” – Muhammadu Buhari in his Inaugural speech on May 29, 2015 — APC Nigeria (@APCNigeria) January 12, 2018

The WHISTLER reports that Twitter has gone agog over the somewhat controversial tweet, with some comments suggesting that the ruling party may have disowned the president on that statement.

Wait, are you mocking Buhari? — P R I N C E W I L L (@Pr1ncewill) January 12, 2018

And this is the result, it will never happen again!!! pic.twitter.com/MBF8dhzKqW — Henry iykee (@heniyke2002) January 12, 2018

President Buhari will go down in history as Nigeria’s biggest mistake ever. — L E X I Z (@KingSolomonXIV) January 12, 2018

Why mocking BUHARI nah? — HAgurl (@osy4lov) January 12, 2018

He has shown to the Benue people that he belong to the herdsmen — U-Plus (@henry_unyime) January 12, 2018

That was when we realised we messed up — celebs koncept (@Doublyu) January 12, 2018

That was when we realised we messed up — celebs koncept (@Doublyu) January 12, 2018

Pro Nepotism ,Pro corruption, Pro insecurity, Pro propaganda, Pro Herdsmens, Pro Impunity, Pro Fulani, Pro death, Pro Underdevelopment .this what the Pro Buharias represent . Definitely by 2019 we are Pro #RedCardMovement @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @APCNigeria — Seal & Marine (@joshseal5) January 12, 2018

He belongs to Fulani and their Herdsmen. Others should be killed and slaughtered. — Advocate Real Change (@dynamoEEnebe) January 12, 2018

There is no denying it that he belongs to the north. Having silenced the voice of Bola Ahmed Tinubu — beauty&brains (@dontoenojays) January 12, 2018

He belong to Fulani’s forcefully taking away ancestral land of others and killing those who stand against them in all parts of the 36 States and FCT He has really betrayed trusts of Nigerians.

Tell him pls — Blue Jade (@jefadejo) January 12, 2018

In the real view, with reference to the fulani herdsmen killings, @NGRPresident seem to belong to some people. We can do better than the seeds of division #WeCan — We Can (@WeCanCommunity) January 12, 2018

@APCNigeria I think this was put to mock Mr President. Not wise at all. — Okechukwu Okorie 🔹 (@okechuokorie) January 12, 2018

Buhari is a terrorist sponsor, an Islamist, a bigoted mesogenist. Buhari is the worst thing that happened to Nigeria both his military intervention & new he has devided the people, brutalised the people, humiliated & abused the people of Nig. Buhari is a liability &a drag, inept. — mark Micheals (@MarkOwerri) January 12, 2018

We know where he belongs now… Action speaks louder — pericyclic (@bukunmisimon) January 12, 2018

The first of the many plagiarized or correctly put stolen speeches by this President and you still have the courage to repeat it???

Is this handle hacked??? — Michael Botu (@Bimor93) January 12, 2018

“I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody.” – Muhammadu Buhari in his Inaugural speech on May 29, 2015 — APC Nigeria (@APCNigeria) January 12, 2018