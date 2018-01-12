Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

APC Trolls President Buhari On Twitter

By Olu Isaac
The All Progressives Congress (APC) may have cunningly distanced itself from President Muhammadu Buhari’s “I belong to nobody” statement, following a tweet on the party’s official Twitter handle on Friday.

The APC tweeted, “I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody – Muhammadu Buhari in his Inaugural speech on May 29, 2015,” casting suspicions as to whether the party is trying to remind Nigerians that the president has not kept to that promise, particularly with the Fulani Herdsmen killings across the country.

The WHISTLER reports that Twitter has gone agog over the somewhat controversial tweet, with some comments suggesting that the ruling party may have disowned the president on that statement.

