APGA Wins Anambra Central Senatorial Seat

Victor Umeh of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has won the Anambra central senatorial rerun election conducted on Saturday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The senatorial election took place in seven local governments of Anambra including Njikoka, Awka north, Idemili south, and Idemili north.

APGA won in the seven council areas in the result announced by the INEC early Sunday morning.

Announcing the final result, Charles Esimone, the returning officer said Umeh having scored the highest number of votes with 64, 878 was the winner of the contest and returned elected.

Esimone said the total number of registered voters in the seven local government areas were 745, 828 out of which 67, 872 were accredited.

“I Prof. Charles Esimone certify that I am the returning officer for the Anambra Central Senatorial rerun election,” he said.

“I, hereby, declare that Chief Victor Umeh, having satisfied the conditions of the election and scored the highest number of votes is declared winner and returned elected.”

The APC candidate was second with 975 votes while Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) came third with 116 votes.

Other parties that got votes were the Mega Progressive Peoples Party (MPPP), 111 votes; Labour Party (LP), 95; National Conscience Party (NCP), 72; Alliance for Democratic Congress (ADC), 57; United Progressives Party (UPP), 55; Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), 48 and Action Congress for Democrats (ACD), 33.

NAN reports that votes were cancelled in four polling units in Awka south where there were cases of over voting and in Agulu, Anaocha council where people were accredited manually.

Also in Idemili south, over-voting was recorded in two polling units.