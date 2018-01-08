Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Nigeria

Defence Headquarters Gets New Director Of Information

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Chief of Defence staff, Maj Gen Abayomi G. Olonishakin
The Defence Headquarters on Monday appointed Brigadier General John Agim as its new Director of Information.

A statement by Wing Commander O.O. Ademosu, noted that the appointment of the new spokesman was with immediate effect from today, Monday, January 8, 2018.

Agim replaces Major General John Enenche, who was recently made the Commandant Army War College, Nigeria.

Until his appointment as the new Defence Spokesman, Brigadier General Agim was Commandant Nigerian Army School of Public Relations.

RELATED:  Yusuf Buhari 'Doing Well' After Bike Accident - Sister
