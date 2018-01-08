Defence Headquarters Gets New Director Of Information

The Defence Headquarters on Monday appointed Brigadier General John Agim as its new Director of Information.

A statement by Wing Commander O.O. Ademosu, noted that the appointment of the new spokesman was with immediate effect from today, Monday, January 8, 2018.

Agim replaces Major General John Enenche, who was recently made the Commandant Army War College, Nigeria.

Until his appointment as the new Defence Spokesman, Brigadier General Agim was Commandant Nigerian Army School of Public Relations.