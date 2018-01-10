The Nigerian Army has deployed Special Forces To Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa States to secure vulnerable communities and prevent further attacks by Suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

The development comes on the hills of recent killings recorded in the three states in the last one week.

UPDATE: @HQNigerianArmy has deployed Special Forces To Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa States to secure vulnerable communities and prevent further attacks. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) January 10, 2018

Over 100 people have been killed in the three states alone in the last seven days.

According to The Nation, suspected herdsmen have reportedly killed at least 55 people in Lau local government area of Taraba state.

A mass burial was reportedly organised for 25 victims on Tuesday, while more bodies were recovered on Wednesday morning.

The newspaper said the attacks began during the weekend.

“Herdsmen are killing people in Lau, my state,” The Nation quoted Darius Ishaku, governor of the state, as saying on the telephone.

In Benue, suspected Fulani Herdsmen had last week attacked two communities, slaughtering more than 50 people, including women and children.

On Monday, two policemen were also killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Benue.

The killings have sparked a public outcry with Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, saying on Wednesday that Herdsmen have declared a war on the nation.

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, on Wednesday held an emergency meeting with local hunters in his state to prevent attacks.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to move to Benue, to restore law and order, prevent further loss of lives.

Addressing Benue citizens not long after his arrival in the state on Wednesday, the IGP said those involved in the killings would be brought to book.

“I want to assure you that the police will not rest on its oars until these hoodlums are apprehended and brought to justice,” he said.

“We are conducting an investigation into the killings and will take appropriate action against perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“I want to assure you that police have put in place security measures to checkmate activities of miscreants.”