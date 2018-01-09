Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Army Hand Over Rescued Chibok Girl Salomi Pogu To Borno Government

Rescued Chibok Girl, Salomi Pogu
The Nigerian Army on Tuesday formally handed over the rescued Chibok school girl, Salomi Pogu, to the Borno Government.

Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, presented two rescued girls, including Pogu, to the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Usman Durkwa, in Maiduguri.

Nicholas disclosed that Pogu was rescued on Jan. 4, alongside one other girl, Jamila Adams, by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at Pulka in Gwoza Local Government Area of the state.

He called for proper registration of the girls before handing them over to their parents and guardians.

Receiving the girls, lauded the military for their commitment to the rescue of the abducted girls.

“We waited for long for the rescue of the girls; it is a welcome development that the theatre commander was able to rescue the girl within one week”.

Durkwa expressed the hope that the remaining abducted girls would soon be rescued from the Boko Haram insurgents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the terrorists had abducted 219 girls at the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, in 2014.

Over 100 of them have so far been rescued while the remaining are still being held by the insurgents.

