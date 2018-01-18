Arsene Wenger Confirms Sanchez, Mkhitaryan Deals Close

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says its “likely” that Alexis Sanchez will join Manchester United in the next 24 hours, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan coming to the Emirates Stadium.

Sanchez is said to have agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Red Devils.

The Chilean is now just waiting to find out if Armenia international Mkhitarayn, will give the green light on a switch in the other direction to Wenger’s side, which would trigger his move to Old Trafford.

“I worked on transfers for 30 years so it is likely to happen, but at any moment it can break down,” said Wenger.

The Arsenal also said Sanchez will play for the Gunners against Crystal Palace on Saturday, if the deal fails.

“If it doesn’t happen, he will play on Saturday,” he added.

At a news conference on Thursday, Wenger said Mkhitaryan’s love for the Gunners will make the swap deal happen.

“Yes, we played many times against him when he was at Dortmund. He certainly appreciated the quality of our game and the way we play football. That’s why certainly he loves the club as well,”