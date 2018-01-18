Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

Football

Arsene Wenger Confirms Sanchez, Mkhitaryan Deals Close

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Arsene Wenger, Arsenal manager
0 57

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says its “likely” that Alexis Sanchez will join Manchester United in the next 24 hours, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan coming to the Emirates Stadium.

Sanchez is said to have agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Red Devils.

The Chilean is now just waiting to find out if Armenia international Mkhitarayn, will give the green light on a switch in the other direction to Wenger’s side, which would trigger his move to Old Trafford.

“I worked on transfers for 30 years so it is likely to happen, but at any moment it can break down,” said Wenger.

RELATED:  Official: Theo Walcott Signs For Everton

The Arsenal also said Sanchez will play for the Gunners against Crystal Palace on Saturday, if the deal fails.

“If it doesn’t happen, he will play on Saturday,” he added.

At a news conference on Thursday, Wenger said Mkhitaryan’s love for the Gunners will make the swap deal happen.

“Yes, we played many times against him when he was at Dortmund. He certainly appreciated the quality of our game and the way we play football. That’s why certainly he loves the club as well,”

RELATED:  Wenger Gets Three-Match Touchline Ban, Fined £40,000 For Criticising Referee Decisions
You might also like

Otamendi Signs New 2-Year Manchester City Deal

Official: Theo Walcott Signs For Everton

Leicester Boss Hails Super Eagles Striker

Manchester United Surpasses Real Madrid, Barcelona As Europe’s Biggest Earners

Stock City Appoint Paul Lambert As New Manager

Manchester United Legend, Ryan Giggs Named New Wales Manager

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.