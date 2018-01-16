Australian Open 2018: Roger Federer Defeats Aljaz Bedene

Roger Federer started the defence of his Australian Open title with 6-3 6-4 6-3 straight defeat of former Briton Aljaz Bedene in Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

A single break in each set was enough for Federer who looked in total control from beginning to end and he wrapped up the game in 99 minutes.

The 36-year-old Swiss produced a majestic display to show why he is favourite to win his sixth Australian Open and 20th Grand Slam title.

Federer will face Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff next.

Federer is seeded second behind Rafael Nadal, whom he beat in last year’s final, but with doubts over the Spaniard’s fitness plus other long-term rivals Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka, the Swiss is seen as the man to beat this year.

“I am hoping for another good year,” said Federer, who also won Wimbledon for a record eighth time in 2017.

“I am not sure it will go that well because I’m a year older, Rafa’s looking in tip-top shape and others guys are coming back.

“Last year was a fairytale and I can’t control everything. Last year could be my favourite year of my career but I am hoping to stay healthy, give myself chances and hoping to play my very best in the big matches like last year.”