Six-time champion Novak Djokovic has been eliminated from the 2018 Australian Open by 58th-ranked Hyeon Chung in three straight sets of 7-6 7-5 7-6 in three hours 21 minutes.

The former world No.1 who is playing in his first competitive tournament since a six-month right elbow injury layoff was seen battling with the same problem, as battled back from 4-0 down in the first set, 4-1 down in the second and 3-1 in the third but eventually succumbed to an irrepressible opponent.

21-year-old Chung made history of not just qualifying for his first Grand slam but also became the first Korean player to reach the last eight at a Grand Slam.

He will now face America’s Tennys Sandgren in the last eight, after Sandgren upset fifth seed Dominic Thiem.

Meanwhile Defending champion Roger Federer dazzled under the Australian Open lights to waltz through to the quarter-finals with a straight win over Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

The 19-time Grand Slam winner is yet to lose a set at Melbourne Park this year, seeing off world number 80 Fucsovics 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 6-2.

Federer will renew a lengthy rivalry next against Tomas Berdych, who returned to the quarterfinals for the seventh time at Melbourne Park with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over Fabio Fognini.