Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

Tennis

Australian Open: Djokovic Crashes Out As Federer Advances To Quarter-finals

By Emmanuel Ike
Novak Djokovic
0 74

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic has been eliminated from the 2018 Australian Open by 58th-ranked Hyeon Chung in three straight sets of 7-6 7-5 7-6 in three hours 21 minutes.

The former world No.1 who is playing in his first competitive tournament since a six-month right elbow injury layoff was seen battling with the same problem, as battled back from 4-0 down in the first set, 4-1 down in the second and 3-1 in the third but eventually succumbed to an irrepressible opponent.

RELATED:  Djokovic Pulls Out Of Abu Dhabi Event, Doubtful For Australian Open

21-year-old Chung made history of not just qualifying for his first Grand slam but also became the first Korean player to reach the last eight at a Grand Slam.

He will now face America’s Tennys Sandgren in the last eight, after Sandgren upset fifth seed Dominic Thiem.

Meanwhile Defending champion Roger Federer dazzled under the Australian Open lights to waltz through to the quarter-finals with a straight win over Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics.

The 19-time Grand Slam winner is yet to lose a set at Melbourne Park this year, seeing off world number 80 Fucsovics 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 6-2.

RELATED:  Australian Open 2018: Roger Federer Defeats Aljaz Bedene

Federer will renew a lengthy rivalry next against Tomas Berdych, who returned to the quarterfinals for the seventh time at Melbourne Park with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win over Fabio Fognini.

You might also like

Australian Open 2018: Roger Federer Defeats Aljaz Bedene

Djokovic Pulls Out Of Abu Dhabi Event, Doubtful For Australian Open

Rafael Nadal Now Boasts 16 Grand Slam Titles After US Open Win

Tennis: Maria Sharapova Beats Simona Halep On US Open First Round

Wimbledon: Federer Beats Raonic, To Face Berdych In Semis

Nadal Crashes Out Of Wimbledon

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.