Bakare To Run For President…Says Holy Spirit Won’t Let Him Rest

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Overseer of Latter Rain Assembly, has revealed he will run for the presidency on God’s instruction.

Bakare, it would be recalled, was President Muhammadu Buhari’s vice-presidential candidate when the duo contested the 2011 presidency against the then President Goodluck Jonathan under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change.

In his 2018 prophetic declaration, at the Latter Rain Assembly in Ogba, Lagos on Monday, the Pastor said the revelation was the most difficult among the 12 prophecies God gave him for the new year.

“This twelfth one is a difficult one for me. It may draw excitement or condemnation. I have tried my best to keep it (to myself) but the Holy Spirit will not allow me to do so.

“In my study around 4am on Sunday morning, God told me ‘you cannot bring your political career to a close; there is still more to do. Run for the Presidency. I will do it at the appointed time,” the pastor added.

Bakare, explaining further, said though it might seem impossible for him to become president, but that God’s ways surpass human comprehension.

“Joseph (in the Bible) did not contest an election; yet, he became the prime minister of Egypt. Why must I worry myself about where to get the resources for the task? Your own duty in this assignment is to pray along with me. When it is the appointed time, He (God) will do it. When He tells me the time, you will hear about it,” he stated.

He recalled how he prophesied in 1998 that the nation’s president would die in “between two women”, saying similar scenarios would arise where most of the “political juggernauts” in Nigeria would fall “at the feet of women in 2018.”

“In 1998, I told you that I saw your President dying between two women. Did it happen? I’m telling you again: some of these political juggernauts will fall at the feet of women and you will see it happen,” he said.