Nigeria Politics

Balarabe Musa To Buhari: Nigeria’s Economy In Private Hands, Restructuring Inevitable

By Olu Isaac
Alhaji Balarabe Musa, Second Republic governor of Kaduna State.
Second Republic Governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, has disagreed with President Muhammadu Buhari’s assertion in his New Year broadcast that Nigeria does not need restructuring.

Musa said the Buhari-led government must not shy away from economic restructuring if it is serious about solving the myriads of problems facing the country.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, the elder statesman frowned at the current situation where the country’s economy is allegedly in “private hands”.

“The economy should be restructured. What we are operating now in which the economy is in private hands cannot help us.

“We should restructure the economy so that government can play a greater role for sustainable development,” Musa said.

Comments
