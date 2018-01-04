After Becoming President, I’ll Become Pastor – Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has revealed his plans of becoming a full-time pastor after accomplishing his ambition to become Nigeria’s president.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists in Lagos, Fayose expressed optimism that his “popularity” and “influence” would enable him to dislodge President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

On his dream to go into full-time ministry after retiring from politics, the governor said he is “a force God has created at this time,” adding that his spiritual gifts would enable him to become a“major force all over the world”

He said, “There is nobody reasonably who doesn’t know who Ayo Fayose is and the decision to me being president is spiritual and physical on the other hand because when your time comes, it will manifest.

“I am a force God has created at this time. When I retire, I’m going to become a pastor with a very big ministry.

“After being president of Nigeria, I will be a pastor who will be a major force all over the world.”

On his spiritual gifts, Fayose said, “Nigerians know that if I give you figures, they find it like that even my prophecies. Some of the things I said about last year came to pass. Some people have been calling me to ask for the prophecies for 2018.

“One pastor said the federal government will bundle Fayose this year, and so? Let them come and do it, who is begging them? I’m equally prepared.

“I remember Gani Fawehimi, he goes around with his bag. You can arrest him any day, what is the big deal? Some people, their promotion will come as a result of oppression. Our enemies are not our enemies in totality, they are catalysts to our success so I don’t care.

“If the federal government wants to go after me, I am more than available. They know my address, I’m in Magodo now, and tomorrow I’m going to Ekiti. I’m available for them. Those who keep their lives will still lose it.”

On his 2019 ambition, he said, “Nigerians know that I represent the interest of the common man. If my party picks me as their candidate, I will win this election against President Buhari”.

“We pray for our president that God will grant him wisdom to lead the nation right because as it is now, we are drifting.

“He is old; he needs the energy to complete his tenure. God will give him the energy to complete this tenure and God will help us to tell him to go and sit in Daura and not contest in 2019. That is my prayer for Nigeria. That he goes to sit in Daura peacefully like the late president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela and go home and rest.”