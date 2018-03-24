Bello, Police Desperate To Kill Me – Senator Dino

The senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has raised the alarm that his state governor, Yahaya Bello, and the police were desperate to have him killed.

He also debunked claims by online newspaper, SaharaReporters, that he has fled the country.

In a statement on Saturday night, said the report of the paper was to cause disaffection in the Senate, stressing that as in the past, it was an exercise in futility.

The statement reads in full:

“I ordinarily want to ignore the antics of the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello and the Nigeria Police, which has openly take side in the Kogi political crisis, save for the latest but coordinated lies in the garb of exclusive news by the notorious online blackmailer – SaharaReporters.

“For the records, I did not flee Nigeria and have no reason to flee my country leaving behind my family as the online paper wants Nigerians to believe. My attention was drawn to their lies this night, hence this public statement, lest the unsuspecting members of the public and my supporters believe the lies by Omoyele Sowore as directed by his new paymasters.

“The lies in the SaharaReporters’ so-called news report is nothing but to cause serious disharmony in the Senate and among united majority Senators, who are resolute in defending democracy and its institutions no matter whose ox is gored.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have not received any court summon either in person or by proxy in my house or office for me to appear on March 28 as being insinuated by the Police regarding the latest allegation against me.

“Last Monday’s stage-managed parade of crime suspects in Lokoja by the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Jimoh Moshood, where a suspect was tutored to implicate me is just a continuation and expansion of the Police attempt to have me arrested at all cost and ultimately kill me as directed by Kogi governor.

“The public will recall that on Thursday, March 1, 2018 when the Federal Government arraigned me for allegedly given “false information” to the Police in a case of failed assassination plot against me, at the FCT High Court in Maitama, Abuja, SARS operatives from Kogi State Police Command laid siege on the court premises in order to prevent me from enjoying my bail with the intention to kidnap me to Lokoja to be poisoned, although it turned out to be another failed attempt on my life.

“It is worrisome that the Police Headquarters has got itself entangled in the Kogi political crisis and has taken side. It is however bizarre and unprecedented that the FPRO, Mr. Moshood, will have to travel to Lokoja last Monday in order to act a script written by Governor Bello.

“It has become expedient for me to issue this statement to the public and I have taken up the matter with the international community in order for this undue intimidation and harassment to stop.”