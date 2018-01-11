Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Benue Anti-Grazing Law Is Wrong, Says Plateau Governor

By Ipole Ogbeche
Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong.
On the day that Benue state laid 72 of its dead to rest due to attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen, Plateau State governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, has blamed his Benue counterpart, Samuel Ortom, for the crisis in the state.

According to Lalong, he advised Ortom against implementing the anti-grazing law.

Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, Lalong faulted the decision to implement the law without alternatives.

The Plateau governor argued that it is not only Fulani people who engage in cattle rearing, added that there is relative peace in his state because the government was able to bring the herders and farmers together.

Throwing his weight behind the proposal for cattle colonies, Lalong said it would address the herdsmen crisis.

Plateau state has continued to witness attacks by herdsmen over the years.

