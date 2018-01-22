Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Benue Attackers Not Islamic State Terrorists But Fulani Herdsmen – Fani Kayode

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Femi Fani Kayode
Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has reacted to a report by the Department of State Security, that Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) network are currently operating within some north-central and south-south states in the country.

In a security report submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, the nation’s secret police claimed that Benue, Kogi and Edo states were identified as operating camps used by the foreign terrorists.

The report indicated that ISWA network was using foreign militants and recruiting young men to fight and kill innocent persons to aggravate tensions along the county’s ethnic, religious and regional fault lines.

A Presidency source, who confirmed the report, said a “good number” of the Islamic State militants had been arrested not only in the Benue valley but significantly in several towns in Edo, specifically in Akoko-Edo, Okpella and Benin as well as in Okene, in Kogi.

Recall that tensions have risen across some north-central states as suspected Fulani Herdsmen have killed more than 100 persons in 2018 alone.

But reacting on Monday, Fani Kayode described the security report as false, claiming that those responsible for the killings across the country are Fulani Herdsmen and Miyetti Allah
“Through leaked intelligence reports the DSS claims that a group they describe as ISWA (Islamic State In West Africa) is responsible for the genocide and ethnic cleansing going on in our country today. This is false. Those behind it are the Fulani terrorists and Miyetti Allah,” the former minister wrote on Twitter.

1 Comment
  1. Al-Imraqi says

    FFK ypu are rigjt but if i may ask those shameless people trying to exhonerate the Dulanis, What’s the difference between ISWA and Fulani herdsmen? Do they have different agendas? It’s a pity that Nigeria has shameless and incompetetent people in the hem of affairs who don’t even have human feeling. Even if the so called killers are from hell fire, does it mean the security and presidency will keep toting with the lives of innocent Nigerians like this? Liars, cheats, thieves, vampires. Keep enjoying the blood but yours and those of your children will most certainly flow. Is the same Nigeria, same people, same God, same reasons and essence…

    Reply
