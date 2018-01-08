Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Nigeria

Benue Governor’s Wife, Eunice, Weeps Over Fulani Herdsmen Massacre (Photo)

By Ipole Ogbeche
Wife of Benue State Governor, Mrs Eunice Ortom, weeping when Benue women went to commiserate with her over the killing of defenceless citizens on New Year’s eve in Guma, Logo local governments and other parts of the state.

RELATED:  'Cycle Of Blood-Letting' Under Buhari Unacceptable, Atiku Reacts To Benue Killings
