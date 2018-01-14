Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

Nigeria

Benue Killings: Buhari Meets Saraki, Dogara Behind Closed Doors

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
L_R; Senate President Bukola Saraki, President muhammadu Buhari, House Speaker Yakubu Dogara.
0 87

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday evening met behind close doors with the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The meeting which was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja was called to discuss “the security situation in Benue & other parts of the country”, a Presidency statement says.

According to the message, the meeting was called by President Buhari to brief the National Assembly on efforts taken by the executive to tackle the security situation in benue state.

RELATED:  Buhari Appoints The Dead As Board Members

The message read: “President @MBuhari meeting with Senate President @bukolasaraki & Speaker @YakubDogara on the security situation in Benue & other parts of the country. The President called the meeting to brief @nassnigeria on @AsoRock’s ongoing efforts at #SecuringBenue.”

It will be recalled that suspected Fulani herdsmen recently attacked two communities in Benue, killing over 73 people, inclusing women and children.

RELATED:  Benue Massacres: Moral Stain On Conscience Of Nigeria – Catholic Bishop
You might also like

Ortom Berates ‘Double Standard’ Lalong…Accuses Gov Of Blackmail

Fulani Killing: Ortom, Traditional Ruler Slam Emir Of Kano

Benue Killings: Plateau Governor Lalong Apologises Over Comments

Terrifying! The Soul Of Nigeria Is Near The Point Of Death – Oyedepo

Bakare Admits, Buhari Has Failed, Time To Renegotiate Nigeria

Herdsmen: IGP Assures Benue, Nasarawa Residence Of Police Protection

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.