Benue Killings: Buhari Meets Saraki, Dogara Behind Closed Doors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday evening met behind close doors with the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The meeting which was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja was called to discuss “the security situation in Benue & other parts of the country”, a Presidency statement says.

According to the message, the meeting was called by President Buhari to brief the National Assembly on efforts taken by the executive to tackle the security situation in benue state.

The message read: “President @MBuhari meeting with Senate President @bukolasaraki & Speaker @YakubDogara on the security situation in Benue & other parts of the country. The President called the meeting to brief @nassnigeria on @AsoRock’s ongoing efforts at #SecuringBenue.”

It will be recalled that suspected Fulani herdsmen recently attacked two communities in Benue, killing over 73 people, inclusing women and children.