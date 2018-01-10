Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

Nigeria

Benue Killings: ‘We Won’t Resort To Self-Help,’ Ortom Denies Arming Militia Group

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe to get daily news updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

Herdsmen Attack: Fayose Summons Local Hunters In Ekiti (PHOTOS)

Army Deploys Special Forces To Taraba As Herdsmen ‘Kill 55’ In Fresh Attack

Buhari Appoints Rufai Abubakar DG NIA

IGP Begs Benue People Over ‘Communal Crisis’ Comment

Benue Massacre: Rising Herdsmen Killings Due To Buhari Failures – Amnesty Int’l

‘Blame Game’ Trails Herdsmen Killings As Ortom, Al-Makura Lock Horns

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.