Benue Massacre: Buhari Mourns Victims, Demands End To Killings

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Governor Samuel Ortom and the people of Benue State over two days of sustained attacks on communities in the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

According to eyewitnesses, the marauding attackers laid siege on communities in Guma and Logo local government areas sparing not even the old, children and women as they were slaughtered in their sleep in the New Year.

On Wednesday, hundreds of youths in Benue took to the streets to demand that the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari takes decisive actions against the killer herdsmen.

In a statement signed by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Buhari expressed immense sadness at the “wicked and callous” attacks on innocent Nigerians including children.

The President assured the governor and people of the state that relevant security agencies have been directed to do everything possible to arrest those behind the regrettable incidents and avert further attacks.

“This is one attack too many, and everything must be done to provide security for the people in our rural communities,” he said.

President Buhari also commiserated with families of the victims and wished the injured speedy healing.

One of our pledges to Nigerians is that we will ensure the safety and security of lives everywhere in the country.We will keep this promise. Let me assure that security agencies are working to arrest those behind the regrettable attack in Benue State, and prevent further attacks. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 3, 2018