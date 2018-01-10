As reactions continue to trail the gruesome killing of over 50 people in Benue State, Amnesty International has blamed the escalation of bloodshed by suspected Fulani Herdsmen in the country on the failures of the Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The non-governmental human rights organisation said while Nigeria has a longstanding history of herdsmen attacks, “we have seen a disturbing escalation in the bloodshed since the start of 2018.”

Describing the herdsmen crisis as “epidemic of gruesome killings,” Amnesty International charged the Buhari-led government to make better use of its security apparatus to bring an end to the ceaseless blood-letting.

Osai Ojigho, the Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, said:

“The Nigerian authorities must do more to end this epidemic of gruesome killings of dozens of people across the country. Though these clashes have been going on for years, we have seen a disturbing escalation in the bloodshed since the start of 2018. The government must make better use of its resources to bring the perpetrators of these attacks to justice.

“No-one has ever been held to account for the many murders committed during these clashes. The pattern of attacks and reprisals is reaching a boiling point because of the failure of authorities to carry out investigations and end the rampant impunity for previous crimes. It is not enough for government to make pronouncements or issue condemnations, it is vital that those responsible are punished.

“This is the only way to start to tame this wave of violence that is endangering lives across the country. That herdsmen, ethnic militias and cult groups kill Nigerians with ease should be a wakeup call for the Nigerian government to ensure accountability for every violation of human rights.”

Meanwhile, the Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, in reacting to the further killing of “two officers” by the herdsmen in Benue State, said the nonstop bloodbath by the herders now amounts to “terrorism and ethnic cleansing”.

“Just now, we heard news of the herdsmen attacking the camp of Mobile policemen, Mopol 13 in Benue, killing two officers by slitting their throats. Do you call people who could invade the camp of mobile policemen in a guerilla manner and overpower armed Mopol, mere Fulani herdsmen?

“What is happening in Benue and other middle-belt States is more than a strive (strife) between herdsmen and local farmers, it has gotten to the level of terrorism and ethnic cleansing. FG must act now,” Mr Fayose tweeted late Tuesday.