Biafra: IPOB Launches Hausa Radio Service

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced the launching of its Hausa radio service which commences on January 6, 2018.

IPOB’s spokesperson Emma Powerful, who made this known on Thursday, said the “Radio Nigeria Hausa service” would enable the group to transmit unbiased “message of liberation” to Hausa speaking Nigerians.

The group said citizens from the northern party of the country can tune into 15110 KHz on Saturday at 7 pm to listen to its inaugural broadcast.

“The broadcast will have the widest coverage of any radio signal in Africa,” said IPOB.

“It will be received all over West, East and Southern Africa. Every Hausa speaking community in Africa will be able to receive it.

“In our opinion, we feel it has become imperative to educate the poor masses of northern Nigeria. The ruling class cleverly enslaved and impoverished ethnic populations of the north by keeping vital information and knowledge away from them.

“This information deficit is what Radio Nigeria Hausa Service has come to remedy.”

“Regardless of ethnicity, religion or creed, IPOB is pursuing an agenda of freedom for all,” he said.

“Our message is very simple, 2018 will be like no other in the history of Nigeria and will prove to be the year of liberation for those brave enough to confront the evil that Nigeria has become in the lives of millions of people.”

“This move today is the beginning of a mass revolution against our oppressors that will spread outside the borders of Biafraland.

“Every Hausa speaking northerner is advised to tune into 15110 KHz every night at 7PM, starting from this Saturday 6 January 2018, to be educated in order to be liberated,” said the secessionist group.