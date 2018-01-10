‘Blame Game’ Trails Herdsmen Killings As Ortom, Al-Makura Lock Horns

Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa state has frowned at comments by his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, regarding the Killings in Benue.

Recall that suspected Fulani Herdsmen had last week attacked communities in Benue State, slaughtering more than 50 people, including women and children.

Reacting on Monday, Benue governor, Ortom, said the suspected militia that attacked his state, are camped in Tango in Awe local government Area of Nasarawa.

“They are in Tonga, that is where these people are camped and coming to attack people,” the governor said.

Reacting on Tuesday, Al-Makura described Ortom’s claim as “most unfortunate”, saying the Benue governor would have approached him to call his attention to the issue before making such “inflammatory” remarks publicly.

The Nasarawa governor said himself and Ortom attended a meeting with service chiefs and security operatives on the situation and there was no security report identifying Nasarawa as harbouring Herdsmen.

He said contrary to Ortom’s claim, there are about 7,000 displaced Benue indigenes camping in Tonga, noting that the militia, which the Benue governor claims are camped in Tonga, do no need to go as far as Benue to kill innocent citizens.

“There is nothing like that whatsoever,” Al-Makura said when asked to comment on Ortom’s claim.

“I’m really taken back, this statement is most unfortunate.

He continued: “If anything, the Tonga that the governor is talking about in Awe local government is now the safe haven for displaced persons. As I speak with you today, there are more than three IDP camps in Awe local government that quarters and caters for the number of people that have migrated from Benue to Nasarawa.

“To be specific, they are more than 7,000 people that are camped in Tonga. So, it is very ironical that a place that is supposed to be a safe haven for IDPs can now be called militias camp.

“In that case, the militia don’t need to go as far as Benue they have the prey within the vicinity of Tonga to attack. I think this is most unfortunate. With efforts we as a state are making and supporting the governor to find ways and means of solving this problem, that Nasarawa state can be identified as an area where some of these militants are coming from is unfortunate.

“Yesterday (Monday) we held over seven hours of rigorous interfacing with seven governors, service chiefs and some ministers and all our security operatives within the states and around Benue, and my colleague (Ortom) could not tell me this, he could not approach me and give me an idea if there is anything that he saw or worried about.

“Besides, from all the discussions we have had yesterday, there was no concrete security report identifying any part of Nasarawa state as habouring people that are coming to attack Benue.

“I feel what should be of concern to us as leaders is the plight of the people and any of such statement that is inflammatory is likely going to cause more confusion to what is already there.”