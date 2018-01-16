Brazil Football Legend Ronaldinho Quits

Brazilian football legend and World Cup winner Ronaldinho has retired from football after over two decade.

Ronaldinho’s brother and agent Roberto Assis told Brazilian media outlet O Globo on Tuesday that the ex-Barcelona player’s career as a professional footballer “is over.”

Assis said the former world best would not play again and would now concentrate on tribute events.

“He’s quit football, it’s over,” Assis told O Globo. “Let’s now do something nice [his farewell], big as it should [be], after the Russia World Cup, maybe in August.

“We’ll do some events now around Brazil, Europe and Asia. Of course, we’re also arranging something with the Brazil national team as well.

Ronaldinho was capped 97 times by Brazil, scoring 33 goals and also helping his country win the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea and Japan

He joined Paris Saint-Germain PSG from Gremio to begin his European career, which flourished spectacularly.

He then spent five years with Barcelona between 2003 and 2008, helping the Catalans win the Champions League in 2005-06 season, after being awarded the Ballon D’Or in 2005.

Ronaldinho returned to his homeland with Flamengo, after a three year spell with AC Milan between 2008 and 2011, He also experienced stints at Atletico Mineiro and in Mexico with Queretaro.