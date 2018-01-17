BREAKING: 6 Killed In Fresh Herdsmen Attack In Benue

Suspected herdsmen have reportedly killed six people in fresh attacks on Benue communities.

According to Channel TV, the attacks were on communities in Logo and Guma community, Okpokwu Local Government Areas of the state.

Governor Samuel Ortom confirmed the attacks on Wednesday when he received a former military administrator of the state, Brigadier General Dominic Oneya (retd), at the Government House in Makurdi.

Oneya (rtd) had led a delegation on a condolence visit to the governor, to commiserate with him over the killings and mass burial of 73 persons.

Ortom revealed that two women had been reportedly killed in Guma and two persons in Logo.

The governor lamented that despite the presence of the Inspector General of Police and hundreds of mobile policemen, killings were still being perpetrated in the state.

Recall that suspected Fulani Herdsmen had on January 1 attacked the same communities slaughtering scores of people, including women and children.