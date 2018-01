No fewer than 10 people are reportedly dead and many others injured as a result of an inferno at the Second Coming Gas Plant located on CMD road in Magodo, Lagos.

The plant reportedly went up in flames on Monday morning and the inferno is said to have spread to other facilities in the neighbourhood.

Cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained as officials of the Lagos State Fire Service are currently battling to put out the blaze.

This is a developing story…