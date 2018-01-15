BREAKING: Kidnapped Taraba Lawmaker, Ibi, Found Dead

A member of the Taraba State House of Assembly representing Takum I constituency, Hon. Hosea Ibi, who was kidnapped December 30, 2017 has been found dead.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku on Public Affairs, Mr. Emmanuel Bello, announced this on Monday afternoon in a Facebook post.

Before now, the Commissioner of Police, Taraba State, Mr. Dave Akinremi, had confirmed that the lawmaker was abducted by motorcyclists in Takum, Jalingo while going to his home town.

Akinremi said three men riding on a motorcycle accosted the lawmaker and whisked him away to an unknown location.

“We got information last night that three men riding on a motorcycle accosted somebody whom we later confirmed to be the lawmaker representing Takum I, Hon. Hosea Ibi, forced him to climb the bike with them and took him away.

“I quickly mobilised my men who are currently on the manhunt to close in on the kidnappers. The kidnappers have not yet established contact with anybody, but we are trailing them using our intelligence and we will surely rescue the lawmaker,” he said.

An eyewitness, Mr. Rimansikpe Tsokwa, had told police that the three men broke into the house of the lawmaker at about 10:27 pm and collected all the mobile phones.

“We are really shocked by this development and I want to plead with the police and other law enforcement agencies to ensure safe rescue of Hon. Hosea Ibi. Thank God the Governor is in town, he should support the security agencies in rescuing the lawmaker,” he said.

Taraba State has been caught in the crossfire of Fulani herdsmen attacks over the proposed anti-open grazing bill.