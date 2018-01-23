BREAKING: President Buhari ‘Orders’ Detention Of Ex-Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly ordered the detention of a former Minister of Education and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaign, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Ezekweseli, who raised the alarm of her alleged detention via Twitter on Wednesday, claimed that IGP Idris equally detained other members of the BBOG on the instruction of President Buhari.

Although the reason for her arrest is currently unknown, it may not be unconnected with the ex-minister’s constant expression of disapproval of the current government.

Mrs Ezekwesili had started a red card movement aimed at ensuring that President Buhari, who she claims has not lived up to his electoral billings, does not remain in Nigeria’s presidential seat of power beyond the constitutionally allowed 4-year term.

“The Federal Government of President Buhari instructed the Inspector General of Police to detain me and other members of the Bring Back Our Girls campaign here at the Unity Fountain. Policemen and women have built an impregnable wall and locked me in. I have asked them more than 30 times to let me out and they refused,” the ex-minister tweeted a few hours ago.

“President Buhari, the police officers deployed by the Inspector General of Police is violating my freedom of movement by locking me in in broad daylight at the Unity Fountain. This is a democracy. Officer Tina Ishaya just again refused to let me out of their wall,” she added.

