World News

British Prime Minister Reshuffles Cabinet

By Emmanuel Ike
Theresa May, British Prime Ministe
British Prime Minister Theresa May began a major reshuffle of her cabinet by replacing the chairman of her Conservative Party on Monday.

Latest reports from BBC have it that Brandon Lewis has been made the new chairman of the Conservative Party.

Mr Lewis who was until his new appoint a junior immigration minister took over the post from Patrick McLoughlin after the party’s poor performance in a June general election.

Other ministerial appointments are expected later today as the reshuffle continues.

The changes, which will be Mrs May’s third reshuffle since becoming PM in July 2016, were triggered by her sacking of Damian Green last month as first secretary of state.

RELATED:  British Deputy Prime Minister Resigns Over Pornography Scandal
