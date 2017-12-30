Buhari Appoints The Dead As Board Members

Exactly a year and a day after condoling with the family of late Senator Francis Okpozo, President Muhammadu Buhari has curiously appointed him as chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Press Council.

Also another dead man appointed is the late Rev. Father Chris Utov as board member, Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research.

The matter gets even more interesting as another appointee, DIG Donald Ugbaja, died in November, 2017.

Ugbaja was named as a member of the Consumer Protection Council, and hailed from Delta State.

Buhari had in a condolence message on December 28, 2016 signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, condoled with the Delta state government on family on the death of the Second Republic senator and member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari had noted that the party greatly benefited from the octogenarian’s charismatic leadership and wealth of experience as a politician.

He expressed hope that all who mourned Senator Okpozo would sustain his legacy of unwavering dedication to the unity of Nigeria, even as the nation would fondly remember his contributions to peace, development and justice in the Niger Delta.

Also, Rev. Fr. Utov, the founder of Fidei Polytechnic, Benue state, had died in March this year, but was appointed.