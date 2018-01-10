Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

Nigeria

Buhari Appoints Rufai Abubakar DG NIA

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
President Muhammadu Buhari
0 45

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the new Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was confirmed in a statement on the official Twitter handle of the Presidency.

Until his appointment Abubakar was the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs/International Relations.

 

He takes over from Ambassador Ayo Oke, who was sacked on 30 October 2017, for alleged involvement in the $43.5m found in an apartment in Osborne Towers in Ikoyi Lagos.

RELATED:  Buhari, Where Is Security On The Benue Valley?

Abubakar had extensive experience working with the United Nations in peace support operations, mediation process, preventive diplomacy and good offices, as well as the promotion of good governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights.

He also briefly served as senior adviser at the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), with headquarters in Ndjamena, Chad, before his appointment as a presidential aide.

Abubakar holds a B.A degree in French Language and Literature, and an M.A degree in Francophone Maghrebian Literature, both from Bayero University, Kano. He is also fluent in English and Arabic.

RELATED:  Saboteurs, Government Officials Behind Fuel Scarcity - Balarabe Musa
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe to get daily news updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

Army Deploys Special Forces To Taraba As Herdsmen ‘Kill 55’ In Fresh Attack

Benue Killings: ‘We Won’t Resort To Self-Help,’ Ortom Denies Arming Militia Group

Benue Massacre: Rising Herdsmen Killings Due To Buhari Failures – Amnesty Int’l

Buhari Blames Gaddafi For Libyan Slave Crisis

Benue Massacre: Buhari Not Ignoring Herdsmen Killings, Worried About…

Fulani Herdsmen Deadlier Than Boko Haram, Northern Group Tells Buhari

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.