Buhari Appoints Rufai Abubakar DG NIA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the new Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was confirmed in a statement on the official Twitter handle of the Presidency.

Until his appointment Abubakar was the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs/International Relations.

President @MBuhari has approved the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). Until his appointment he was the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs/International Relations. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) January 10, 2018

He takes over from Ambassador Ayo Oke, who was sacked on 30 October 2017, for alleged involvement in the $43.5m found in an apartment in Osborne Towers in Ikoyi Lagos.

Abubakar had extensive experience working with the United Nations in peace support operations, mediation process, preventive diplomacy and good offices, as well as the promotion of good governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights.

He also briefly served as senior adviser at the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), with headquarters in Ndjamena, Chad, before his appointment as a presidential aide.

Abubakar holds a B.A degree in French Language and Literature, and an M.A degree in Francophone Maghrebian Literature, both from Bayero University, Kano. He is also fluent in English and Arabic.