‘Cycle Of Blood-Letting’ Under Buhari Unacceptable, Atiku Reacts To Benue Killings

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, frowned at the savage killing of about 39 farmers in Guma and Logo local government areas of Benue State by suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

Atiku, in a statement by the Atiku Media office, said “the cycle of blood-letting” recently by Fulani Herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents across the country is unacceptable.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain therefore charged the current administration to stand-up up to its responsibility of safeguarding human lives and property.

Atiku equally called on Nigerians to see strength in their diversity and embrace unity.

He said “the Almighty in His Wisdom made us a nation of different tongues and tribes; made us Africa’s most populous nation with more than 300 tribes is no accident. If well enhanced, our diversity should be our biggest strength.

“There cannot be development when innocent lives are being lost in a seeming endless cycle of attacks and reprisals. While we should hold every life as precious, it is more painful that the victims of these attacks are women and youths – the demography that we depend upon to drive development.”