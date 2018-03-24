Buhari Can’t Stop Blaming Jonathan’s Government – Presidency

The Presidency has said on Saturday that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government cannot stop blaming the previous administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

This, the presidency said, is because of the the level of “colossal atrocities in the management and disbursement of public funds” that allegedly occurred under the previous government.

Speaking in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, the presidency said sooner than expected, the present government will commence the prosecution of high-profile corruption cases in the previous administration.

Akande said Nigerians cannot forget in a haste the magnitude of damage done to the country’s economy due to alleged massive corruption perpetrated in the last administration.

He said those asking “our people to simply forget the blatant violation of public trust and the pillaging of the nation’s commonwealth witnessed in the past, are saying wittingly or otherwise that we should forget where the shoe actually pinched and pretend as if the social raping of the nation never occurred.

“How can we do that? We have a situation where a former first lady came out openly to claim over $171m found in her accounts and you think Nigerians will simply overlook that.

“You have a situation where hundreds of billions have been recovered including the discovery of $43M cash in an apartment in Ikoyi, and you think Nigerians will simply forget that?,” he queried.

On the planned prosecution of high-profile corruption cases, Akande said, “We have a number of lawyers, senior lawyers, people with solid reputations, who have volunteered to assist in prosecuting the cases, and soon the prosecuting agencies will be assigning specific cases to them.

“We know that the mass of our people are closely following these cases and expect that consequences would be meted out to those who have violated public trust.

“To those who have asked what has happened to the several instances of corruption that we have spoken about, we say wait and see.

“Sometimes the wheels of Justice may be slow, as it is often said, but they grind exceedingly fine. Let Nigerians know that justice would be served in the end, and the world will see it. We have a President and Vice President who will not take no for an answer on this matters,” he added.