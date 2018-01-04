Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Nigeria

Buhari Commissions Nigeria’s First Dry Inland Port In Kaduna

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
File Photo: President Muhammadu Buhari commissions a $150 million integrated feed mill, breeding farm, and hatchery in Kaduna State.
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday commissioned Nigeria’s first inland dry port in Kaduna state.

The President, who is on a one-day working visit to the state made this known on his official Twitter handle, describing the move as a landmark achievement for importers and exporters in the country.

According to Mr Buhari, the Kaduna Inland Dry Port is the first proper Inland Dry Port to be completed among the seven approved across the country.

President Buhari also commissioned two additional locomotives and ten additional Passenger coaches for the Abuja-Kaduna Rail service.

