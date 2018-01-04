Buhari Commissions Nigeria’s First Dry Inland Port In Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday commissioned Nigeria’s first inland dry port in Kaduna state.

The President, who is on a one-day working visit to the state made this known on his official Twitter handle, describing the move as a landmark achievement for importers and exporters in the country.

President @MBuhari has today at Kakuri, commissioned the first dry inland port in Nigeria, the Kaduna Dry Inland Port #KadunaPort pic.twitter.com/bnCoKGcUZN — Govt of Nigeria (@AsoRock) January 4, 2018

According to Mr Buhari, the Kaduna Inland Dry Port is the first proper Inland Dry Port to be completed among the seven approved across the country.

President Buhari also commissioned two additional locomotives and ten additional Passenger coaches for the Abuja-Kaduna Rail service.

Today in Kaduna I’m pleased to commission 2 additional locomotives & 10 additional Passenger coaches for the Abuja-Kaduna Rail service; and to commission the new Inland Container Depot. Nigeria’s infrastructure is being steadily upgraded, & our economy is set for jobs and growth. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 4, 2018

Today is a landmark day for our importers and exporters. The Kaduna Inland Dry Port is the first proper Inland Dry Port to be completed among the seven approved across the country. Six others — in Ibadan, Aba, Kano, Jos, Funtua and Maiduguri — are at various stages of completion. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 4, 2018

